Rutherford County man facing child pornography charges

Rutherford County man facing child pornography charges

David Dehoff is facing multiple charges. (Source: TBI) David Dehoff is facing multiple charges. (Source: TBI)
MURFREESBORO, TN

The TBI has charged a Murfreesboro man with possessing child pornography.

Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.

Police executed a search warrant at David Dehoff's home on Tuesday.

Dehoff is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dehoff, 31, is being held on $95,000 bond at the Rutherford County Jail.

