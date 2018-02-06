Police: Man dropped chainsaw on girlfriend during argument

Police say a man is in custody after violently attacking his girlfriend in north Nashville over the weekend.

According to the victim, she and her boyfriend were arguing about their finances at a home on Gwen Drive on Saturday.

The woman said she went into the bathroom to de-escalate the situation, which is when her boyfriend forced the door open and assaulted her.

According to the arrest report, Levone McSpadden pinned the victim against the wall and strangled her with both hands.

McSpadden then allegedly blocked the front door with a sofa so she couldn't leave. The woman told police she tried leaving the home, but McSpadden grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back inside.

McSpadden then allegedly picked up a chainsaw and dropped it on the woman.

The woman said McSpadden kicked her several times while she was lying on the ground.

The victim was eventually able to escape the home and ran to her mother's house, which is when she called the police.

Police said the victim had visible injuries on her face and several bruises on her body. She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

McSpadden, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. He was booked into jail on Monday and is being held on $65,000 bond.

