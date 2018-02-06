Police: Man dropped chainsaw on girlfriend during argument

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.More >>
Police say a man dropped a chainsaw on his girlfriend during a violent assault at a home in north Nashville over the weekend.More >>
Police are investigating after a Confederate monument was defaced in south Nashville.More >>
Ed Sheeran has just announced that he'll be bringing his North American stadium tour to Nissan Stadium on Oct. 6.More >>
Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Roman Josi scored the winner 3:42 into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators past the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday night.More >>
In the last decade, the number of pedestrians killed by cars has doubled in Nashville.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
Metro police officers are searching for a black Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in the Madison area.More >>
A judge is expected to decide whether to allow certain witness testimony at the trial of a Tennessee school bus driver charged in a fatal crash.More >>
Tennessee officials have announced more than $400,000 in grants to help new and expanding agriculture and food businesses, particularly in rural counties.More >>
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >>
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >>
More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.More >>
The cure for baldness in humans may be found in McDonald's french fries, according to scientists.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
The 49-year-old woman was shot to death while working a fast food drive-thru window in 1991.More >>
The man police believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media turned himself in early Tuesday morning.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a deputy with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
Like so many Mid-state communities, the people living nearby don't want to trade in their trees and trails for new homes.More >>
