Confederate monument vandalized at Nashville cemetery - WSMV News 4

Confederate monument vandalized at Nashville cemetery

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kim St. Onge
Connect
The Confederate monument at Mt. Olivet Cemetery was vandalized. (WSMV) The Confederate monument at Mt. Olivet Cemetery was vandalized. (WSMV)
Phrases were written on the Confederate monument, including "black lives matter." (WSMV) Phrases were written on the Confederate monument, including "black lives matter." (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a Confederate monument was defaced in south Nashville.

The incident happened at the Mount Olivet Cemetery off Lebanon Pike.

Phrases including "dismantle white supremacy" and "black lives matter" were spray painted on the monument, along with swastikas with slashes through them.

It's not clear who is responsible for the incident.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.