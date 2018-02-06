Confederate monument vandalized at Nashville cemetery

Phrases were written on the Confederate monument, including "black lives matter." (WSMV)

The Confederate monument at Mt. Olivet Cemetery was vandalized. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a Confederate monument was defaced in south Nashville.

The incident happened at the Mount Olivet Cemetery off Lebanon Pike.

Phrases including "dismantle white supremacy" and "black lives matter" were spray painted on the monument, along with swastikas with slashes through them.

It's not clear who is responsible for the incident.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.