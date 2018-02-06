Ed Sheeran bringing stadium tour to Nashville this fall

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he'll be bringing his North American stadium tour to Nissan Stadium on Oct. 6.More >>
Popstar Adele shared her love for Dolly Parton on social media this week, and it appears the feeling is mutual!More >>
Detectives hope the latest round of renewed interest in the mysterious 1981 death of actress Natalie Wood will bring forward new witnesses, but this may otherwise be the end of the investigation, a Los Angeles County sheriff's official said Monday.More >>
Legendary country artist and songwriter Mel Tillis' life was celebrated by his family, friends and country artists inspired by his work at Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday.More >>
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >>
Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott had to skip the Grammy Awards this year, but it was for a good reason!More >>
Rock musician Jack White wants to get rid of cell phones at his concerts. Concertgoers will have to lock their phone in a special magnetic pouch that remains locked during the show.More >>
Grammy-winning country music star and beloved Nashvillian Carrie Underwood revealed something very unlikely to fans on social media on Monday.More >>
It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend."More >>
Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.More >>
