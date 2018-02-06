Ed Sheeran bringing stadium tour to Nashville this fall

International pop star Ed Sheeran will be back in Nashville this year.

Sheeran announced Tuesday that he'll be bringing his North American stadium tour to Nissan Stadium on Oct. 6.

Sheeran was just in Nashville in October of last year when he played two shows at Bridgestone Arena.

He recently took home awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th Grammy Awards.

His latest album, "Divide," is at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 almost a year after being released. His latest single, "Perfect" stands at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 after holding the spot for six consecutive weeks.

The tour kicks off Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Presale tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. CT. Registration for fans is already underway. General ticket sales will begin Friday, Feb. 16.

Tickets for all shows will start at $39.50 and will not exceed $120.

Click here for more information about tickets for the tour.

