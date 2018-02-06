Group aims to improve safety for pedestrians in Nashville

In the last decade, the number of pedestrians killed by cars has doubled in Nashville.

Six people have died after being struck at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard within the past five years.

Nora Kern, the executive director of Walk Bike Nashville, says the crosswalk they helped to install will hopefully turn that around.

One of the reasons why this stretch of road so deadly is because of the bus stop. Kern said most buses run on roads that are wide like Nolensville Pike, and drivers are traveling at high speeds, which is a deadly mix for people who are walking around.

Kern said people are dying on the way home or on their way to the grocery store is totally preventable.

"Safety for people is determined by the design of our streets and the actions of all of us when we're out driving. There's a lot of examples, there's a lot we know we can do right here in Nashville," Kern said.

Walk Bike Nashville believes the mayor's transit plan will make walking safer.

The transit plan will increase walking in the city because it will add bus stops and potentially underground and light rail stops.

The transit plan lays out millions of dollars a year for local transportation improvements, including school crossings, bike lanes and more sidewalks in areas where transportation options are added.

"I think that's all the more reason it's critical to get this right now. If we improve our transit system without improving the pedestrian environment, that will only exacerbate the problem," Kern said.

Metro Council will hold its final vote on the transit plan on Tuesday night.

