Metro Council to vote on mayor's transit plan for Nashville

Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.

Metro Council will hold one final vote on the multi-billion-dollar transit plan during their meeting Tuesday night.

A yes from Metro Council means you will see the plan on the May ballot if you live in Davidson County. A no could bring us right back to square one.

It’s taken about four months to get to this point, along with dozens of meetings.

The plan involves building a light rail in Nashville and faster bus transit, among other changes costing just over $5 billion. It’s the most expensive plan in Nashville’s history.

Council member John Cooper is one of at least seven council members who are still undecided which way they’ll vote today.

Cooper said he is hoping the proposed amendment will pass. It rewords the bill, specifically on the part about how much this plan costs.

Cooper said the plan will actually cost $9 billion, not the $5.2 billion that Mayor Megan Barry claims.

"I am certainly not going to vote for something that I think is not accurate, and honestly, describing the financial ramifications of this plan," Cooper said.

In addition to the difference in the upfront cost for this plan, Cooper said it will cost another $130 million to operate the system.

