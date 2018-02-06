Tennessee officials announce $400k in agriculture grants

Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
Metro police officers are searching for a black Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in the Madison area.More >>
A judge is expected to decide whether to allow certain witness testimony at the trial of a Tennessee school bus driver charged in a fatal crash.More >>
Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Roman Josi scored the winner 3:42 into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators past the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday night.More >>
Tennessee officials have announced more than $400,000 in grants to help new and expanding agriculture and food businesses, particularly in rural counties.More >>
The 49-year-old woman was shot to death while working a fast food drive-thru window in 1991.More >>
Country music star Chris Janson received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday night after his performance at the Grand Ole Opry.More >>
After four months and dozens of presentations, meetings, and public forums later, it's the eve of the big vote to see if Mayor Barry's transit plan will be on the ballot May 1. However, by our count, the multi-billion dollar transit plan is far from a shoe-in.More >>
Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing legislation to exempt gun safes from the state's sales tax.More >>
Police ask that people stop sharing and forwarding the video unnecessarily as it perpetuates its distribution.More >>
