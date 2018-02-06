Police looking for stolen pickup truck after brief pursuit

Metro police officers are searching for a black Ford F-150 that was stolen in the Madison area.

Officers pursued the vehicle overnight after learning it was stolen, but the chase was cut short because of safety concerns. The driver was reportedly reaching dangerous speeds.

Police said the vehicle briefly stopped at one point, which is when a passenger got out. The passenger was detained and is now being interviewed by police.

Officials have not released the vehicle's license plate number.

