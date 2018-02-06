Police looking for stolen pickup truck after brief pursuit

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
Metro police officers are searching for a black Ford F-150 that was reported stolen in the Madison area.More >>
A judge is expected to decide whether to allow certain witness testimony at the trial of a Tennessee school bus driver charged in a fatal crash.More >>
Ryan Johansen scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, and Roman Josi scored the winner 3:42 into overtime to rally the Nashville Predators past the New York Islanders 5-4 on Monday night.More >>
Tennessee officials have announced more than $400,000 in grants to help new and expanding agriculture and food businesses, particularly in rural counties.More >>
Country music star Chris Janson received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday night after his performance at the Grand Ole Opry.More >>
After four months and dozens of presentations, meetings, and public forums later, it's the eve of the big vote to see if Mayor Barry's transit plan will be on the ballot May 1. However, by our count, the multi-billion dollar transit plan is far from a shoe-in.More >>
Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing legislation to exempt gun safes from the state's sales tax.More >>
Police ask that people stop sharing and forwarding the video unnecessarily as it perpetuates its distribution.More >>
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >>
More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
The cure for baldness in humans may be found in McDonald's french fries, according to scientists.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a deputy with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
