VIDEO: Keith Urban surprises Chris Janson with Opry invite

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star Chris Janson received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday night after his performance at the Grand Ole Opry. 

Janson was invited to become the newest Opry member by pop-country legend, Keith Urban. 

Janson is a country music singer and songwriter from Perryville, Missouri. 

His newest full-length album Everybody debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. 

He's written songs for Tim McGraw and others, as well as performed with Lee Brice. 

