VIDEO: Keith Urban surprises Chris Janson with Opry invite

Country music star Chris Janson received the surprise of a lifetime on Monday night after his performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Janson was invited to become the newest Opry member by pop-country legend, Keith Urban.

BREAKING: @janson_chris has just been invited to become the newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry by @KeithUrban! pic.twitter.com/dq4a2AJeFT — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 6, 2018

Janson is a country music singer and songwriter from Perryville, Missouri.

His newest full-length album Everybody debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

He's written songs for Tim McGraw and others, as well as performed with Lee Brice.

