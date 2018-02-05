Bipartisan bill would exempt gun safes from TN sales tax

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing legislation to exempt gun safes from the state's sales tax.

At a news conference Monday, Republican Sen. Kerry Roberts of Springfield said the bill shows how the state Senate can find common ground and work in a bipartisan manner.

“This is common-sense legislation that will make gun safes more affordable and accessible for gun owners,” said Senator Roberts. “Further it will create a safer environment for children and hopefully prevent the heartbreaking tragedies that occur from time to time. Finally, we believe this legislation will prevent thefts."

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Lee Harris of Memphis said the bill would help address accidental shootings and gun thefts.

“In 2017, Memphis led the entire nation in negligent storage shootings,” said Leader Harris. “Any increase in the number of gun safety devices sold could lead to fewer accidental shootings and gun thefts. We believe that exempting them from the sales tax is a step forward in that effort.”

Roberts said the legislation will carry a yet-to-be-determined price tag, but he said he hopes support will be strong enough to overcome any cost to state taxpayers.

Gun safes are already sales-tax exempt in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington.

Republican Rep. William Lamberth of Cottontown will carry the bill in the House.

