Spring Hill Police looking for suspects who evaded police in stolen car

Spring Hill Police and the Maury Co. Sheriff's Office are asking the public to help identify the suspect in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Monday afternoon. 

According to officials, Police was alerted to a suspicious person and car in the parking lot of Food Lion on Main Street. 

When the dispatched officer arrived, the suspicious person fled in the vehicle later identified as stolen. 

The officer pursued the driver, who refused to stop, until they reached Beechcroft Road where MCSO deputies picked up the pursuit. 

MCSO followed the suspect until he stopped the vehicle on Gravel Hill Road in Columbia where he and another occupant exited the car and fled on foot. 

The driver of the stolen vehicle (pictured) is described as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans. 

A suspect description of the other occupant was not provided.

Police say were posted near Gravel Hill Road to search for both suspects until 3:10 p.m. on Monday. 

Neither the driver nor the other occupant has been apprehended. 

