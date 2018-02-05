2 dead in 8-vehicle wreck on I-24W near Hopkinsville

Kentucky Highway Patrol officials confirm two people are dead after an eight-vehicle wreck on I-24 in Hopkinsville.

The wreck happened near mile marker 80 just before 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

Eastbound lanes are open, but both westbound lanes will remain closed until approximately 9 p.m.

More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.

