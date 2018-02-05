Hendersonville community takes unique approach to prevent development

Hendersonville's Batey Farms is 73 acres valued at about $3 million and, like so much of Middle Tennessee's green space, it's for sale.

"This is the only green space left in this part of town," said Hendersonville resident Len Jannaman.

Like so many Mid-state communities, the people living nearby don't want to trade in their trees and trails for new homes.

"The day a bulldozer shows up over there, it's gone forever," said Jannaman.

Instead of begging, the "Save the Batey Farm" group is buying the property, or at least they're trying.

They're creating a nonprofit to buy the land themselves and, so far, they've raised an impressive $730,000 in pledges.

Even the Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary has pledged.

"All the way from $10 to $15 dollars from school children to someone who has pledged $50,000," explains Jannaman.

With its signs and its 800-plus member meetings, the community is so tenacious they've already managed to fend off one developer who wanted to build 200 homes on the property.

The city recognized the opposition and denied the necessary zoning changes.

The land is owned by the Isaacson family.

Their attorney told News 4 she hasn't been able to reach them and doesn't feel comfortable commenting until she does.

Meanwhile, the "Save Batey Park" group is asking whoever can to join their cause.

"This is not anti-development," said Jannaman. "We're trying to give the existing owners a profit, but we want them to work with us and sell it to us instead of continuing to look for builders."

The "Save Batey Farm" group estimates a new park will increase nearby home values by about 20 percent.

They're now asking those nearby homeowners to pledge one percent of what their homes are worth now.

To pledge, visit www.fofilp.org.

