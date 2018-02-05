Report: 'Frasier' star John Mahoney passes at 77

(Meredith) -- The man famous for portraying the much-loved dad on Frasier, John Mahoney, has died in Chicago according to a report from TMZ.
Mahoney's publicist told TMZ - he passed away Sunday in hospice. Mahoney was seventh of eight children, born in Blackpool, Lancashire, England in 1940. He moved to the US in the 1950s, where received citizenship and joined the US Army.
Dissatisfied with his career, Mahoney took acting classes at St. Nicholas Theatre in the 1970s and eventually made his way to Los Angeles.
Mahoney appeared in Frasier from since this pilot in 1993 through the final episode in 2004; Mahoney received two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for this role. He played the role of Martin Crane, the father of Frasier Crane and Niles Crane.
Along with David Hyde Pierce, Mahoney was godfather to Frasier co-star Jane Leeves' son Finn.
This story is developing.
