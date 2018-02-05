Crews doing containment, clean-up work on Smyrna sewer spill

Smyrna's battling a putrid problem. State agencies are working in the city to deal with sewer line ruptures that have led to a major sewage spill. There are questions about how the lines leaked, but the big concern is over how much of this spill made it to Stewart Creek.
Under a bridge, crews waded through Stewart Creek Monday. Containment and clean-up work was underway on the land around the creek and Volunteer Park right next to it.
"This is a pretty big leak for us, a major leak," said Smyrna director of utilities Mike Strange.
The problems started Friday night when waste water froze on Sam Ridley Parkway from a ruptured sewer line. When a second line ruptured, Strange said manholes started backing up. An overflow went to Stewart Creek. Between the locations, Strange said it's hard to know how much was vacuumed up.
"I think we're looking at at least 200,000 gallons, probably more," he said.
Strange said the old pipe on Sam Ridley, now replaced, probably dated back to the early 80s. He said that's not unusual.
"Minimum time for this type of ductal is probably 50 years," he said. "You see them up to 75, 100 years. We do not know what caused the break. It was a simple rupture in the pipe."
Premiere Protective Service worked at a closed Volunteer Park, removing the top soil.
"Those booms that they put in the water is what the environmental team is using to make sure the water's clear," said Strange.
Strange added they've seen no issues with wildlife.
"There is no danger to the residents of Smyrna," he said. "Everything is contained, mitigated."
Strange is still waiting for numbers on how much effect the leak had on Stewart Creek and how much it will cost the city.
