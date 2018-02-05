Doctors warn about heart attack risks following flu

The emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been packed for months now. Now, inside the cardiology wing, doctors are warning about the risks for heart attacks that can follow a bout of the flu.
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people are six times more likely to have a heart attack in that week after getting diagnosed with the flu.
The reason is because the body is under a lot of stress and can cause inflammation, which in turn can cause blood clots to form.
Most patients at risk already have heart conditions, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. However, patients older than 65 are also at risk.
Cardiologists are also stressing the importance of getting the flu shot.
They say it can help prevent not only the flu, but complications that can lead to a heart attack.
Smyrna's battling a putrid problem. State agencies are working in the city to deal with sewer line ruptures that have led to a major sewage spill. There are questions about how the lines leaked, but the big concern is over how much of this spill made it to Stewart Creek. Under a bridge, crews waded through Stewart Creek Monday. Containment and clean-up work was underway on the land around the creek and Volunteer Park right next to it.More >>
Smyrna's battling a putrid problem. State agencies are working in the city to deal with sewer line ruptures that have led to a major sewage spill. There are questions about how the lines leaked, but the big concern is over how much of this spill made it to Stewart Creek. Under a bridge, crews waded through Stewart Creek Monday. Containment and clean-up work was underway on the land around the creek and Volunteer Park right next to it.More >>
An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009.More >>
An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009.More >>
In response to requests by the News4 I-Team and other media outlets, Barry's office released her total travel schedule and a detailed list of expenses since the start of her administration.More >>
In response to requests by the News4 I-Team and other media outlets, Barry's office released her total travel schedule and a detailed list of expenses since the start of her administration.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Memphis attorney John L. Ryder to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority's board.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Memphis attorney John L. Ryder to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority's board.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.More >>
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.More >>
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.More >>
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
"I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life. I just went for it."More >>
"I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life. I just went for it."More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>