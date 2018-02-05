Dickson Co. deputy suspended without pay for arrest in Cheatham Co.

Smyrna's battling a putrid problem. State agencies are working in the city to deal with sewer line ruptures that have led to a major sewage spill. There are questions about how the lines leaked, but the big concern is over how much of this spill made it to Stewart Creek. Under a bridge, crews waded through Stewart Creek Monday. Containment and clean-up work was underway on the land around the creek and Volunteer Park right next to it.More >>
Smyrna's battling a putrid problem. State agencies are working in the city to deal with sewer line ruptures that have led to a major sewage spill. There are questions about how the lines leaked, but the big concern is over how much of this spill made it to Stewart Creek. Under a bridge, crews waded through Stewart Creek Monday. Containment and clean-up work was underway on the land around the creek and Volunteer Park right next to it.More >>
An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009.More >>
An estimated 103.4 million people watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the smallest audience for television's biggest yearly event since 2009.More >>
In response to requests by the News4 I-Team and other media outlets, Barry's office released her total travel schedule and a detailed list of expenses since the start of her administration.More >>
In response to requests by the News4 I-Team and other media outlets, Barry's office released her total travel schedule and a detailed list of expenses since the start of her administration.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Memphis attorney John L. Ryder to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority's board.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Memphis attorney John L. Ryder to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority's board.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.More >>
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.More >>
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.More >>
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
"I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life. I just went for it."More >>
"I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life. I just went for it."More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>