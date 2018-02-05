Dickson Co. deputy suspended without pay for arrest in Cheatham Co.

According to Dickson Co. Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe, one of his troopers was arrested for breaking multiple laws early Saturday morning in Ashland City.

Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.

In the incident report, the responding trooper began following Allen, who was driving an unregistered vehicle, when he passed him, driving 68 mph in a posted 50 mph speed zone.

After the deputy initiated the lights and sirens on his patrol car, Allen accelerated to speeds of almost 100 mph before finally coming to a stop on the bridge near Macon Wall Road.

According to the responding deputy, The Dickson Co. trooper appeared "emotionally upset" and had "slurred/slow speech, red glassy bloodshot eyes," "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage about his breath and person," and "poor small motor function skills."

After refusing to perform field sobriety tasks three times, Allen eventually consented but did not perform them well enough to avoid arrest.

He admitted to consuming a six-pack of beer and two alcoholic drinks before operating the motor vehicle.

Allen was charged with Driving under the influence, evading arrest and speeding.

Sheriff Bledsoe says Allen has been placed on suspension without pay while the conditions of his arrest are investigated.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.