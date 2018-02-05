Watch Mikaela Shiffrin's "Best of US" Super Bowl commercial

When Mikaela Shiffrin was young, she asked three-time Olympian Heidi Voelker to autograph a poster. Voelker wrote: “Dream big, Mikaela, and always be faster than the boys.”

The message has become a motto for Shiffrin, who now races with the initials A.B.F.T.T.B., which stand for “Always Be Faster Than The Boys,” on her helmet.

Shiffrin and Voelker star in the following video, which debuted Monday morning on the TODAY Show and can be seen this Sunday during the Super Bowl on NBC:





