Korea: Women's Olympic hockey team

North and South Korean National Olympic Committees, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation announced in late January a unified team would represent both countries in the women's hockey tournament at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

It will be the first time the two nations have competed as a unified team in a sport at the Olympic Games. The team, made up of 12 North Korean and 23 South Korean players can dress only 22 for their Olympic contests, which begin against Switzerland on February 10 at 7:10 a.m. ET.