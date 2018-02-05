Watch Lindsey Vonn's "Best of US" Super Bowl commercial

Lindsey Vonn’s greatest triumphs and most horrific crashes are depicted in her Super Bowl commercial, set to Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”

Vonn is familiar with “feeling the catastrophe.” Injuries forced her to miss the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

But Vonn is also known for “not backing down,” winning the downhill gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The commercial will air during NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.