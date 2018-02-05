Watch Shaun White's "Best of US" Super Bowl commercial

Shaun White is out for revenge.

Since a disappointing fourth-place finish in snowboard halfpipe at the last Winter Olympics, White has been determined to get back on top and win his third Olympic gold medal this month in PyeongChang — a goal that's been consuming him for the last four years.

That mindset is the focus of White's "Best of US" commercial, which will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday on NBC. But you can have an early look at it right now: