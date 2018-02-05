Trump to nominate Memphis attorney to federal utility board

Brent Douglas Allen was stopped by a trooper with the Cheatham Co. Sheriff's Office after a short pursuit on Highway 12 in Ashland City.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to nominate Memphis attorney John L. Ryder to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority's board.
A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.
State officials have announced an online tool to join Kentucky's fight against opioid drug abuse.
A Tennessee sheriff says an escaped inmate climbed over a razor wire fence surrounding the jail's recreation yard as a guard tried to grab his feet.
An appeal by the nation's largest public utility says a federal judge abused his discretion by ordering a massive coal ash cleanup at a Tennessee power plant.
