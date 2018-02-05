Officials working to improve traffic flow in Brentwood

Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.

There will be different wait times at key intersections to help with traffic flow.

Timing changes will first happen along Concord Road from Franklin Road to Sunset Road. Later in the month, new signal timings will be put in place on Moores Lane, Wilson Pike and Murray Lane.

Engineers are going to start implementing traffic signal timings after the morning rush hour and will adjust their plans throughout the day and evening.

Drivers are being encouraged to use their normal routes to make sure changes are the most effective.

This is all part of a $200,000 grant the city received to study and improve traffic flow at 31 intersections.

Below is the implementation schedule for the project:

Concord Road: Monday, Feb. 5 to Wednesday, Feb. 7

Moores Lane: Monday, Feb. 12 to Wednesday, Feb. 14

Wilson Pike: Week of Feb. 12 or Feb. 19

Murray Lane: Monday, Feb. 19 to Wednesday, Feb. 21

Click here to read more about the project.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.