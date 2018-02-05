1 injured in wreck on I-24 West in Rutherford County

At one point, both directions of I-24 were closed. (WSMV)

The wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)

Several westbound lanes of Interstate 24 remain closed in Rutherford County after a major wreck involving a semi-truck.

A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the van was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

The semi-truck driver said he hit his head on his steering wheel but was not injured.

Eastbound lanes have reopened but were closed for at least an hour. According to TDOT, the scene is not expected to be completely cleared until 12:45 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be investigating and determining the cause of the crash.?

