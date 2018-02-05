1 injured in wreck on I-24 West in Rutherford County

A van reportedly slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near the exit for Sam Ridley Parkway just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Starting Monday, drivers in Brentwood will begin to notice some changes at the area's busiest intersections.
Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.
Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose remains were exhumed from a Tennessee backyard last month.
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.
State officials have announced an online tool to join Kentucky's fight against opioid drug abuse.
A Tennessee sheriff says an escaped inmate climbed over a razor wire fence surrounding the jail's recreation yard as a guard tried to grab his feet.
An appeal by the nation's largest public utility says a federal judge abused his discretion by ordering a massive coal ash cleanup at a Tennessee power plant.
A Kentucky priest has been installed as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville.
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney's private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.
This year's Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners.
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
