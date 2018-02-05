Shots fired at Clarksville police officers following pursuit

Two men are in custody after a police pursuit turned violent in Clarksville over the weekend.

It all began when officers with the Clarksville Police Department first tried stopping the suspects' vehicle on Circle Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects allegedly sped away. Their vehicle was later found behind a home on Woody Hills Drive.

Officers responded to the area and gave the suspects verbal commands to surrender.

Police said Jason Evitts came out from behind the corner of the home with his hands up. Evitts reportedly complied with the officers' commands.

According to police, the second suspect was still inside the car and began firing shots at police.

Levi West then allegedly ran down a hill and into the woods. He eventually surrendered to police without incident.

Police said they found two handguns and a knife at the scene.

Both Evitts and West were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

West, 34, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle. He is being held on $248,500 bond.

West reportedly has an extensive criminal history with charges involving assault, burglary and robbery. He was already on probation.

Evitts, 38, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

Evitts was already on probation and has previous charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft and burglary.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be pending.

