Mini Apple Pie

(Makes 6 little pies)

1C almond flour

1/3 coconut oil

1TBSP chia seeds ** Mix well and form crust into little cups in muffin tin. Bake 350, 15 minutes.

Filling:

1 Apple or 1 cup berries

1 tsp cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg

4-6 drops liquid stevia

1/2 tsp vanilla

3TBSP water ** steam and cook on skillet until goopy. Take crusts out and fill with apple mix. You can put back in oven for 5 minutes but not needed. Once they cool, crusts will harden.