Website to help in Kentucky's fight against opioid abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials have announced an online tool to join Kentucky's fight against opioid drug abuse.

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says the website - FindHelpNowKY.org - allows people to search in real-time for a local substance use disorder treatment center.

The new tool will be promoted as part of the governor's "Don't Let Them Die" campaign, which seeks to bring awareness to the opioid crisis.

Findhelpnowky.org acts as a search engine for people seeking a treatment facility for themselves or family members. People can find facilities based on location, facility type and type of treatment needed. The search results also identify which facilities have openings for patients.

The website is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.