Sheriff: Escaped inmate climbed over razor wire fence

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff says an escaped inmate climbed over a razor wire fence surrounding the jail's recreation yard as a guard tried to grab his feet.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy J. Jones II said in a release that Ricky Dale Dotson II escaped the county jail Sunday, shortly before 6 p.m.

Jones said a corrections officer attempted to grab Dotson's feet as he climbed, and officers gave chase, but Dotson remains at large.

The sheriff's office has deployed K-9 units. Dotson was arrested Jan. 20 on an aggravated burglary charge and was due in court Feb. 20. Further information hasn't been released.

Monroe County borders North Carolina and features the Unicoi Mountains.

