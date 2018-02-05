Kentucky priest installed as bishop of Nashville Diocese - WSMV News 4

Kentucky priest installed as bishop of Nashville Diocese

Posted: Updated:
Father J. Mark Spalding is been appointed as the 12th Bishop of Nashville. Father J. Mark Spalding is been appointed as the 12th Bishop of Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Kentucky priest has been installed as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nashville.

The Tennessean reports the Rev. J. Mark Spalding took his new role during a ceremony Friday at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville.

The Nashville Diocese covers 38 counties in Middle Tennessee and includes about 76,000 registered Catholics.

Spalding is a native of Fredericktown, Kentucky. He was ordained in 1991 and has served in a number of roles in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including vicar general.

Former Nashville Bishop David Choby died on June 3.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

