Kentucky State Police apologizing for tweet alluding to sexual assault

Kentucky State Police sent this tweet during the Super Bowl. (Source: WAVE-TV)

Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said, "Enjoy watching @Robgronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive ... your tight-end may end up in jail! #designateddriver #Super Bowl"

The tweet was accompanied by a GIF of a bar of soap dropping on the ground, alluding to sexual assaults that occur in prisons.

KSP later deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

"The Kentucky State Police apologizes for the inappropriate tweet that appeared on our Twitter feed earlier tonight. Making light of sexual assault is never acceptable, and we apologize for the distress this tweet caused, particularly to the victims of these heinous crimes. KSP is committed to protecting against sexual assault and fighting for justice for victims. This tweet - made by an individual employee - does not represent KSP or our mission."

In response to the tweet from earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/GdwAYD8e0J — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 5, 2018

KSP has not released details about the employee who sent the tweet or if they were fired or suspended.

Prior to KSP's apology, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes responded to the controversy, tweeting, "Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better of law enforcement. An apology to victims everywhere from @kystatepolice is needed."

Rape & sexual assault are not joking matters. Citizens expect & deserve better of law enforcement. An apology to victims everywhere from @kystatepolice is needed. https://t.co/f4b20OBFf6 — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) February 5, 2018

