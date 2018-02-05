Life-saving tips: What to do if you are ever carjacked - WSMV News 4

Life-saving tips: What to do if you are ever carjacked

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.

Officials say the key is to give up the car and not to resist.

Most cases that turn out deadly are because the victim resisted, according to experts.

If your children are in the car, tell the person that your children are inside and that you need to get them out but that they can have the car and anything they want. Experts say, most of the time, the suspects just want the car.

According to officials, most carjackings happen between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in urban areas. Men are more often victims than women.

Drivers are advised to park in well-lit areas and avoid parking near bushes and trees where someone could hide.

