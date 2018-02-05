Life-saving tips: What to do if you are ever carjacked

After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
After a string of carjackings in Nashville, including two that were deadly, News 4 is working for you to make sure you know what you need to do if you're ever in this terrifying situation.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>
Officials with Kentucky State Police are apologizing after sending an insensitive tweet during the Super Bowl.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Local authorities used creative Twitter posts to encourage people not to drink and drive after the Super Bowl game.More >>
Local authorities used creative Twitter posts to encourage people not to drink and drive after the Super Bowl game.More >>
For the first time, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium.More >>
For the first time, the Eagles are Super Bowl champions, knocking off the New England Patriots 41-33 at US Bank Stadium.More >>
According to police, the gunman called authorities to report the shooting, which happened in the 600 block of South 7th Street.More >>
According to police, the gunman called authorities to report the shooting, which happened in the 600 block of South 7th Street.More >>
February is one of the worst months for fires. It is a trend no one wants to see continue, especially since January was one of the deadliest months in state history. The State Fire Marshal's Office recently performed a fire risk analysis showing just where these fires are most likely to happen.More >>
February is one of the worst months for fires. It is a trend no one wants to see continue, especially since January was one of the deadliest months in state history. The State Fire Marshal's Office recently performed a fire risk analysis showing just where these fires are most likely to happen.More >>
The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.More >>
The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Internal schedules and employee profiles from Disney’s private database reveals the man once exposed by the News 4 I-Team for plotting to bring contraband into Riverbend Maximum Security prison is now a security officer at Disney world.More >>
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >>
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >>
This year's Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners.More >>
This year's Super Bowl advertisers are minding their manners.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>