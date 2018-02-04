2 injured in east Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

2 injured in east Nashville shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in east Nashville Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

According to police, one victim was seriously injured from a gunshot wound near the collarbone. The second victim was shot once in each leg.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.

