Fire risk analysis shows where house fires most likely to happen

February is one of the worst months for fires.

It is a trend no one wants to see continue, especially since January was one of the deadliest months in state history.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recently performed a fire risk analysis showing just where these fires are most likely to happen. The data includes -- the average age of the homes, the socio-economic and age demographic of the people in the area, and anyone with disabilities that lives in the area.

The State Fire Marshal's Office also determined the areas that are high-risk for injuries or fatalities from structure fires.

In Murfreesboro, the area considered to be the highest risk goes from South Church Street to South Baird Lane. And from East Vine Street to Bradyville Pike. More than 4,000 people live in this area.

The fire department says they are making it a point to help the public better protect themselves.

“The two biggest things we see here in Murfreesboro are cooking and heating fires,” Chief Mark Foulks said. “These are the areas you're most likely to see structure fires in, anytime you can see structure fires you can see a potential for injury or death.”

He says the risk analysis takes into account areas that have had a lot of fires.

“A lot of the older homes don't have central heat or air, those are homes with space heaters and wall heaters, that automatically creates a higher risk,” said Foulks. “We have other homes at high risk that have elderly people living there, which decreased mobility has a greater risk of injury or fatality.”

Other areas within the city limits are considered moderate to low risk.

Lucas Blackwell lives in Murfreesboro within the high risk area for the last two years.

“It’s definitely good for the neighborhood,” said Blackwell. “I had one (smoke detector) that was working, and then other two that they had to bring in new systems and install them themselves. It definitely gives me a sense of the older days when people would go door to door, let people know about the dangers and to help out.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office did these reviews for more than 100 departments across the state.

We have reached out to get the analysis for departments here in middle Tennessee to map out the high risk areas.

As we get that information throughout the week, we will show you these areas on WSMV.com.