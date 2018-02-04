Fire risk analysis shows where house fires most likely to happen

Local authorities used creative Twitter posts to encourage people not to drink and drive after the Super Bowl game.More >>
According to police, the gunman called authorities to report the shooting, which happened in the 600 block of South 7th Street.More >>
February is one of the worst months for fires. It is a trend no one wants to see continue, especially since January was one of the deadliest months in state history. The State Fire Marshal's Office recently performed a fire risk analysis showing just where these fires are most likely to happen.More >>
The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.More >>
The Hendersonville Police Department is searching for suspects they believe could be serial robbers.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is compiling data that shows just where the greatest fire risks are.More >>
The crime happened on Saturday morning at the Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union on Livingston Road.More >>
The Warren County Sheriff's Office found three missing foster children.More >>
On Wednesday, Mayor Megan Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with now retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.More >>
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >>
While this might just be the craziest way to win a car, all you need is a phone and a finger (OK, and a lot, a lot, a lot of free time).More >>
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >>
The victim was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
The highly anticipated blockbuster film "Black Panther" is apparently not eagerly awaited by everyone.More >>
Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>
