NHL suspends Predators' Forsberg 3 games for hit on Vesey

NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg for three games for a late hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey.

The NHL announced the punishment on Sunday.

Forsberg hit Vesey behind the Rangers net in the second period Saturday night, and the league ruled Forsberg committed interference for starting the hit after Vesey had passed away the puck. The NHL also noted Forsberg was suspended for making "significant" contact with Vesey's head.

Vesey was hurt and did not return in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Forsberg had not been fined or suspended previously in his 303 career NHL games. Forsberg is second on the Predators with 38 points and just returned Thursday from his own injury. His suspension will start Monday night on the road against the Islanders.

