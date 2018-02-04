Man seriously injured in shooting at James A. Cayce Homes

A man was seriously injured in a shooting at the James A. Cayce Homes development on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the gunman called authorities to report the shooting, which happened in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

Officers on the scene found a 19-year-old man with a wound to his upper thigh. The victim, who has not been identified, is the boyfriend of the person who called for help.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or not.