Three suspects work to repair vehicle, then rob its owner

The Hendersonville Police Department is searching for suspects they believe could be serial robbers.

Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Hendersonville Police responded to a robbery call at a home near Susan Drive. A victim said they were robbed at gun point.

The victim said they contacted the suspects on an app called Offer Up because they needed work done on a damaged vehicle. Offer Up is an app that allows users in the same communities to buy and sell different items, from cars to furniture. The app's website says nothing about users purchasing services like car repair.

According to the victim, the three suspects arrived and began working on the vehicle. After about an hour of repair work, one of the suspects brandished a weapon and robbed the victim.

The victim described one of the suspects as a heavy-set white male (possibly Middle Eastern) that was about six-foot-two and had a groomed beard. He was wearing gray pants, a black jacket, and a beanie. According to police, the other two suspects had minimal interactions with the victim.

Due to the nature of this crime, Det. Lt. Jim Vaughn with the Hendersonville Police Department believes that the suspects have used this method to rob other victims.

If anyone has any information on the suspects or experienced a similar situation, they are encouraged to call the Hendersonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Police are offering up to $1000 in reward for information that leads to this suspect's arrest.

