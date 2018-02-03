Murfreesboro fire department does safety checks in high risk areas

Twenty people died in Tennessee fires last month, making January one of the deadliest months for fires since 2010.

Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is compiling data that shows just where the greatest risks are.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Red Cross volunteers spent the day canvassing high risk neighborhoods, going door-to-door collecting information for the special census.

Each home the department visited got a fire safety handout, and were offered free smoke alarms checks and installations.

The State Fire Marshal's Office recently performed a fire risk analysis for every department in the state, and has assigned risk areas for each community. They have also determined the areas that are high-risk for injuries or fatalities from structure fires.

A wide-range of statistical and historical criteria are used in the assessment.

Chief Mark Foulks with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said, “The two biggest things we see in Murfreesboro are cooking and heating fires. A lot of the homes we just visited don't have central heat and air, so they're using space heaters or wall heaters.

“We hope this benefits them that they make their homes fire safe. We make sure they have smoke detectors, and that they're doing everything they can to not have fires, that they understand the risks.”

Historically, January leads all other months in residential and fatal fires in Tennessee. Almost half all deadly fires occur between November and February.

Tomorrow, on News 4 after the Super Bowl, we will take a look at what makes these areas high risk and what are some of the high risk areas in middle Tennessee.