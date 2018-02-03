New details about trips Mayor Barry took with former security chief

New details tonight about trips Nashville Mayor Megan Barry took with her former security chief.

On Wednesday, Barry admitted to having an extra-marital affair with retired Metro police sergeant Robert Forrest.

The mayor's calendar showed that Barry and Forrest stayed on certain out-of-town trips, even after her public events ended.

The News 4 I-Team looked into a trip Barry took alone with Forrest to Kansas City last summer.

The mayor's spokesman says Barry stayed an extra day in Kansas City to attend a private family memorial for her son Max, who died last July.

Barry grew up in Kansas and stayed with her mother in Overland Park.

The mayor's office says Forrest also stayed for the remainder of the trip in a hotel.

The News 4 I-Team is still awaiting details on a trip taken last year to Athens, Greece, when the pair stayed three extra nights after her scheduled business events.

Barry’s calendar shows that once the democracy forums she was attending ended, she and Forrest stayed on for three extra nights, with nothing on her schedule.

The News 4 I-Team found Barry and Forrest traveled alone together on nine trips last year, costing the taxpayers more than $14,000.

Barry said at a news conference Wednesday every trip she took with Forrest was for business.