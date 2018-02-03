Woman arrested for Crossville bank robbery

A woman was arrested in Nashville on Saturday for a bank robbery that occurred in Crossville.

The crime took place at 11:19 a.m. at the Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union on Livingston Road.

When local authorities arrived to the bank, the suspect had already fled the scene.

With the help of the Metro Nashville Police Department and the THP Criminal Investigative Division, authorities located the suspected bank robber in Nashville two hours later.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, may have been involved in other bank robberies, according to Crossville police.

The TBI is now investigating the case.