Metro police investigate suspicious death after body found in home

Republicans who control a majority of the nation’s statehouses are considering a wide range of abortion legislation that could test the government’s legal ability to restrict a woman’s right to terminate pregnancy.More >>
Republicans who control a majority of the nation’s statehouses are considering a wide range of abortion legislation that could test the government’s legal ability to restrict a woman’s right to terminate pregnancy.More >>
The victim was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street.More >>
The victim was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street.More >>
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Mark McNeill from the Dallas Stars for defenseman Andrew O'Brien.More >>
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Mark McNeill from the Dallas Stars for defenseman Andrew O'Brien.More >>
Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident.More >>
Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident.More >>
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing foster children.More >>
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing foster children.More >>
Mt. Juliet Police confirmed that one officer was injured while apprehending two suspects following a car chase early Saturday morning.More >>
Mt. Juliet Police confirmed that one officer was injured while apprehending two suspects following a car chase early Saturday morning.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
If you feel like your too busy to go to the doctor, an urgent care clinic is a good option.More >>
If you feel like your too busy to go to the doctor, an urgent care clinic is a good option.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident.More >>
Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident.More >>
An attorney representing Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to media outlets saying she has not been involved in relationships with other Metro employees.More >>
An attorney representing Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to media outlets saying she has not been involved in relationships with other Metro employees.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>
Alstyle is recalling their infant bodysuits after discovering the snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.More >>
Alstyle is recalling their infant bodysuits after discovering the snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
After former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar is convicted of sexually abusing over 200 girls, a local woman shares her story of abuse by a former gymnastics instructor.More >>
After former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar is convicted of sexually abusing over 200 girls, a local woman shares her story of abuse by a former gymnastics instructor.More >>
Two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said.More >>
Two sisters tied down and burned a 5-year-old girl, permanently disfiguring her, in a voodoo ritual meant to rid her of a demon causing her to misbehave, police said.More >>
Mt. Juliet Police confirmed that one officer was injured while apprehending two suspects following a car chase early Saturday morning.More >>
Mt. Juliet Police confirmed that one officer was injured while apprehending two suspects following a car chase early Saturday morning.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
As new pictures emerge of Barry and her bodyguard traveling together in out of town trips, campaign videos and her LinkedIn profile show how the mayor touted her own expertise in ethics before being elected.More >>
As new pictures emerge of Barry and her bodyguard traveling together in out of town trips, campaign videos and her LinkedIn profile show how the mayor touted her own expertise in ethics before being elected.More >>