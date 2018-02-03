Metro police investigate suspicious death after body found in ho - WSMV News 4

Metro police investigate suspicious death after body found in home

The body was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street. (WSMV) The body was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police launched an investigation Saturday afternoon after a woman’s body was found in a Nashville home.

Family members say they had not heard from the victim, so they went to her house in the 3000 block of Cobble Street to check on her.

When they arrived to the home, they found the middle aged woman was deceased.

They then called police, who deemed the death suspicious.

Authorities are looking for a person of interest who was driving a 2009 white Cadillac. It has a license plate that reads: D0431M

No other details about the death have been released at this time. 

