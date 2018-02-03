Man arrested for murdering his aunt in South Nashville home

The body was found in a home in the 3000 block of Cobble Street. (WSMV)

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.

Police say family members became concerned after not hearing from 47-year-old Tivvis Garrison for several days. Another nephew went to check on her and found her body in a bedroom.

Garrison’s 2009 white Cadillac CTS, her cell phone and her nephew, 29-year-old Joshua T. Gaines, were all missing from the home.

Police put out an advisory for the vehicle, and shortly after midnight Sunday morning, an officer spotted a Cadillac failing to stop at a red flashing light on Woodland Street.

After confirming the tag number, the officer stopped the car and arrested Gaines, who was driving. He was arrested on a charge of gun possession by a convicted felon.

Police found a loaded revolver and Garrison’s cell phone in the car.

When asked about his aunt, police say Gaines rambled and would not directly answer questions.

An autopsy Monday found that Garrison died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head.

Gaines has been in jail since Sunday. A warrant was taken out Tuesday charging him with his aunt’s murder.

