Man arrested for murdering his aunt in South Nashville home

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The funds, which will come from the city's "savings account," will pay for inpatient care at Nashville General through June 30, 2017.More >>
Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher proposed the resolution that aims to answer constituents questions as well as "create a path toward healing."More >>
Voters in Williamson County have approved increasing sales tax from 2.25 percent to 2.77 percent to pay for new school buildings.More >>
Hendersonville Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery at Monthaven Apartments on Monday evening.More >>
Metro Police have identified the man fatally shot in the head in the parking lot of a north Nashville hotel.More >>
A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his aunt inside their south Nashville home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Michael Martin was convicted of molesting a 6-year-old girl in 1989. Police arrested him again in Nashville 28 years later. This time for possessing what police call "some of the worst and most despicable (child pornography) images known."More >>
According to officials, Donald Wilson, 87, of Clarksville was reported missing by his wife around noon on Tuesday.More >>
Nashville residents will find out Tuesday if they get to vote on a multi-billion dollar mass transit plan in May.More >>
An armed robbery case caught on camera appeared to be heading for a dead-end. So instead of DNA or fingerprints, detectives tried something that has never been used before in the United States.More >>
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >>
Investigators say a vacation home reported stolen by a Houston couple might have been repossessed and they're likely victims of alleged financial issues of the prior owner.More >>
Agents were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images on a social media account.More >>
The cure for baldness in humans may be found in McDonald's french fries, according to scientists.More >>
Police say a man dropped a chainsaw on his girlfriend during a violent assault at a home in north Nashville over the weekend.More >>
More information will be released when officials are done investigating the crash.More >>
Tuesday could make history in Nashville and mark a major step forward in changing the way we all get around town.More >>
The man police believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media turned himself in early Tuesday morning.More >>
First-time mom Kylie Jenner has named her daughter...More >>
The 49-year-old woman was shot to death while working a fast food drive-thru window in 1991.More >>
