Police search for 3 missing foster children

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing foster children. Through investigations, police determined that Amber Smith, 17, Jasmine Davis, 15, and Jasmine's baby Mya Davis, 1, ran away from their home at 212 Countrywood Place on foot.

Police believe an unknown subject with a vehicle aided in the trio's escape. All three juveniles are registered as missing persons.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.

