Woman shot after road rage incident

Metro police responded to a shooting just after midnight Saturday morning on I-40 West at 46th Avenue. A woman was parked in her vehicle on the shoulder of I-40 West with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Police believe the victim was shot during a road rage incident. The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of 17th Avenue and Church Street. A suspect is believed to have fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle. Police say the suspect drove a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

