Overnight break-in leads to pursuit and crash

Mt. Juliet Police confirmed that one officer was injured while apprehending two suspects following a car chase early Saturday morning.

The incident began just after midnight, when a witness saw two male suspects attempting to burglarize the Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant off Pleasant Grove Road. An officer responded to the scene and witnessed the two men attempting to break-in, and the suspects fled in a stolen truck to I-40 West.

The truck eventually struck a minivan at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane. Both suspects—each with individual criminal records full of felonies—were apprehended on scene.

Two people in the minivan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A Mt. Juliet police officer also sustained minor injuries during the apprehension.

Police believe that the two suspects are also the men behind two recent Mexican restaurant burglaries across Mt. Juliet.

