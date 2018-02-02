Can't make it to the doctor? CareNow doctor says visit an urgent care clinic and get flu shot

On Friday, the flu's death toll in Kentucky reached 100. In Tennessee, two more children died from the flu, bringing the state's death toll to seven.

We're just hitting the peak of flu season, so now is the time to get vaccinated.

If you feel like your too busy to go to the doctor, an urgent care clinic is a good option.

"We can get you in and get you out. Our average time door to door is less than an hour," said Dr. Robert Cranfield of CareNow. "We do have extended hours for convenience and we're open weekends as well."

The flu is very contagious and difficult to keep from spreading, especially in tight spaces like your home.

If your loved one is sick, sleep in separate beds if you can.

Avoid touching your face and, of course, keep surfaces disinfected.

