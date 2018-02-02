Tennessee dad creates Super Bowl ad to send message about guardrails to President Trump

Guardrails across the country are still being replaced, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.
17-year-old Hannah Eimers of Loudon County loved photography. She was one of ten children, six adopted. November 1, 2016, she was traveling on a Tennessee highway when she hit a guardrail that speared through her car. Hannah was killed.
"There was a girl in that car with her," said her father Stephen Eimers. "My daughter was dead right there, and this girl walked away with barely a scratch."
Eimers has been fighting for his daughter. He appeared in front of the House Transporation Committee, pushing for the removal of the X-LITE guardrails by Lindsay Corporation. He headed to Washington DC with a letter to the Federal Highway Administration, hoping for a national recall. Now, he's taking his biggest step yet.
"President Trump, your concerns about guard rail spearing are legitimate," said Eimers in a new ad he shot.
Eimers rounded up Hannah's friends from a video production class to create the ad. It's intended to air during the year's biggest sports event.
"The idea of doing a Super Bowl ad popped into my head, and I knew I couldn't afford four million dollars," said Eimers. "I started looking at my options."
Eimers came up with this. For just a thousand dollars of his own money, he could get his 30-second ad on WPTV, the NBC affiliate out of West Palm Beach. He figured it might be the best way to reach President Trump if he's watching from Mar-A-Lago.
Eimers hopes reaching the president will go toward the Federal Highway Administration removing X-LITE's safety eligibility status.
"There's nothing I can do," said Eimers. "Hannah's gone. This is about somebody else's son or daughter. I believe in the inherent transcendent value of life, making sure no other family has to share in this horrific grief. This is about me doing the right thing."
Lindsay Transporation Solutions sent a message to News 4 saying;
“Lindsay Transportation Solutions builds road safety equipment that reduces risks for drivers on America’s roads. Lindsay proactively offers a variety of training resources to help states and contractors with proper hardware installation and maintenance, such as road safety tours, a mobile app available in four languages, and onsite training. While X-LITE has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with Federal standards, there is no road safety equipment that can prevent injury every time a driver fails to stay on the road. When properly installed and maintained, roadside hardware like X-LITE will reduce the number and severity of injuries sustained in car accidents. Lindsay continues to work collaboratively with road safety stakeholders on national initiatives to enhance safety on America’s roadways.”
A rep for the Tennessee Department of Transportation told News 4 they are in the process of replacing more than 1,900 X-LITE guardrails. The rep said the work would be complete by June.
