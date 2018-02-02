Police looking to ID in armed robbery at Boost Mobile in East Nashville

Metro Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect of armed robbery in East Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives say the gunman entered Boost Mobile on Gallatin Pike with a gun and demanded money from the cashier.

Once he received the money, he fled on foot, crossing Gallatin Pike and continuing west on Granada Avenue.

Police say the suspect is a black male who is approximately 5'8" with a bulky build.

He was reportedly wearing jeans with a distinctive bleach pattern and kept his right eye closed during the heist.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or on the web at nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Information leading to an arrest could qualify for a cash reward.

