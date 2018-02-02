Police looking to ID in armed robbery at Boost Mobile in East Nashville

After former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar is convicted of sexually abusing over 200 girls, a local woman shares her story of abuse by a former gymnastics instructor.More >>
Guardrails around the country are still being placed, but one Tennessee dad who lost his daughter to one said it's not happening fast enough. He's digging into his own pocket to get a message straight to the president.More >>
The suspect was reportedly wearing jeans with a distinctive bleach pattern and kept his right eye closed during the heist.More >>
Officials are also warning residents to focus on preventing more deadly fires during the high-risk winter months.More >>
As new pictures emerge of Barry and her bodyguard traveling together in out of town trips, campaign videos and her LinkedIn profile show how the mayor touted her own expertise in ethics before being elected.More >>
Both victims regained consciousness shortly after officers treated them with the overdose-reversal drug.More >>
One of the men arrested was a fugitive wanted in Ohio.More >>
Metro Nashville City Council is days away from voting on whether to add Mayor Megan Barry’s proposed transit plan to a May referendum. The mayor’s office is working to keep the focus on transit following her admission Wednesday to an affair with her former chief of security Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Two council members want to create a special committee with subpoena power to investigate travel and overtime expenses tied to Mayor Barry's affair.More >>
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >>
On more than one occasion, Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard stayed on taxpayer-funded trips for days after completing city business. The News 4 I-Team discovered that in some cases, the pair did not immediately fly back to Nashville after scheduled public events ended.More >>
An attorney representing Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to media outlets saying she has not been involved in relationships with other Metro employees.More >>
If you experience symptoms like a runny nose - sore throat - breathing problems - and headache you may think it's the flu.More >>
A seventh-grade student has been identified after making a bomb threat to a Lebanon school.More >>
Netflix users, beware of new scam designed to steal your personal information.More >>
Of the victims, three of the children were from Middle Tennessee and three were from East Tennessee.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail, according to a statement released by the Mayor's office on Wednesday.More >>
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.More >>
A Bellevue gas station clerk that works more than 20 miles from his home and now his livelihood is being threatened because someone destroyed the one thing he needs to get his job done.More >>
