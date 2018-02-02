Hendersonville Police credit Narcan with saving 2 lives in a week

Just a week after the Hendersonville Police started providing their officers with the opioid overdose drug Narcan, officials are crediting it with saving two lives.

Officers responded to two calls, just days apart, where they found an unresponsive victim in distress after injecting drugs believed to be heroin.

In the first incident, the victim had an immediate reversal and regained consciousness.

The second victim had to be transported to the hospital but also regained consciousness after being treated by officers on the scene.

The Narcan spray was provided to Hendersonville Police through a Tennessee Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services program.

Police officials say they are "committed to doing everything possible to combat the growing opioid epidemic and save the lives of those addicted in the Hendersonville community with this valuable resources now on-hand.

