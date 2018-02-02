THP arrest 2 men with almost 50 pounds of cocaine in Dickson Co.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers arrested a fugitive wanted in Ohio with almost 50 pounds of cocaine in Dickson County on Wednesday, officials confirm.

Troopers stopped a rental vehicle for a traffic violation on I-40 near mile marker 179 in Dickson.

During their interaction with the two occupants, he noticed " several signs of deception and stress," as well as discovering a possible warrant for the passenger, 52-year-old William Jones of Toledo, Ohio.

The driver, Joseph Martinez, 54, of Toledo, denied the troopers' request to search the vehicle.

While waiting to verify the status of the warrant, one of the troopers received verbal consent to search two bags in the vehicle that belonged to Jones.

In one of the bags, troopers uncovered 20 kilograms (47/5 pounds) of cocaine.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of cocaine for resale or delivery and transported to Dickson Co. Sheriff's Office for booking.

Jones' warrant was verified, and he will be extradited to Ohio.

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents also responded to the scene and will present the case to the Assistant State Attorney's Office.

