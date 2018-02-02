Metro Council members sponsoring resolution to investigate Mayor Barry's affair

Metro Council members Bob Mendes and Tanaka Vercher are co-sponsoring the resolution. (Source: Metro Council)

Two council members want to create a special committee with subpoena power to investigate travel and overtime expenses tied to Mayor Barry's affair.

Council members Bob Mendes and Tanaka Vercher are co-sponsoring the resolution that establishes the special council committee.

Mendes told News 4 the resolution is neither "pro" nor "anti"-mayor. He said this measure is about government checks and balances because the community deserves to know the facts.

Metro Council could discuss the resolution as early as Tuesday, Feb. 6.

In the event two council members object, the matter would be tabled until Feb. 20.

You can read the resolution in its entirety here.

